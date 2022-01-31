Bailey and Maizie were brought to the York Animal Home as their devoted owner became unwell and was unable to look after them any longer.

Staff at the home describe the brother and sister - both 12-year-old Yorkie/ Chihuahua crosses - as ‘extremely sweet’.

Their owner was ‘absolutely heartbroken’ when they had to be brought into the animal home, but had no other option, staff say.

The staff who are looking after Bailey and Maizie say they are very friendly dogs who will ‘take every opportunity to jump on your lap and snuggle up for cuddles and attention’.

“The staff have noticed that they both really are missing being part of a loving home and say they would love to see them back on someone’s sofa where they are happiest,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

Bailey and Maizie walk well on the lead, and are sociable with other dogs - providing they do not bother them too much. “They are a little frail now and do not like dogs jumping on them,” the spokesperson said.

“They do still like to go on little walks and enjoy pottering around sniffing new sniffs. They are quiet, loving and gentle dogs who would make lovely additions to the family.

“Although they look completely different the staff are assured they are actually brother and sister.”

Bailey and Maizie are very bonded to each other, so The RSPCA is looking for a home where they will be adopted together as splitting them up is not an option.

They are suitable to live with other compatible dogs after a successful introduction at the centre, and with children aged 12 years and over.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk