A SLAP-UP trip from York this spring aboard one of the world’s most luxurious trains was so popular it sold out within days.
Now a second journey on board the 1930s-style luxury Northern Belle train hauled by historic steam locomotive Tangmere, has been pencilled in over the same spectacular Settle-Carlisle line for autumn – but tickets are already being snapped up.
Yorkshire tycoon David Pitts, who owns the Northern, said: “We have been astonished and delighted by the response.
“This will be the first year that Tangmere has pulled our train and it seems that everybody wants to be on board for such an historic journey.”
Actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express Group, as “the Grand Duchess of luxury trains” during a Channel 5 TV programme last year.
York passengers will board the 1930s-style Pullman carriages over a red carpet at 7.50am on Saturdays April 2 and October 8 before tucking into a three-course brunch with champagne.
The train will be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive as far as Carnforth in Lancashire where Tangmere will take over for the journey to Carlisle and then on to Settle.
A five-course dinner will be served during the return journey to York.
Fares start at £295. For more details phone 01270 899681 or seenorthernbelle.co.uk
