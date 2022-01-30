Steven Cartwright is 51 lives in York and works as a radiology assistant. He is a keen member of The Press Camera Club.

Here, in our new regular feature on Press Camera Club members, he tells us more about his passion and shares his favourite photos!

When and why did you take up photography?

I'm pretty new to photography. I've always admired other people's work and creativity. I take all of my images on a mobile phone. A few years ago I bought a Huawei P30 Pro and I was hooked. I'm rubbish at art but my photography enables me to unleash my creative side.

Why do you love taking pictures?

My images tend to be taken from unusual angles and close up. I really love that I can get into all the tight nooks and crannies with my camera phone and seeing what images I can produce.

What equipment do you use?

I currently use my mobile phone, a Samsung S21 Ultra and a DJI Mini 2 drone.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

My favourite picture is one that I took very early one morning on a campsite in Eshton. I was actually going to the loo at 5.30am and the sunrise was just outstanding, so I ran back to the van, picked up my phone and took some snaps. This is one of the first images that I took and post edited. I was hooked.

Steven's favourite photo

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

Anywhere, it's mainly something that just catches my eye. I find that if I go out purposefully to take pictures it just doesn't happen for me. That's why I like my camera phone, I see something and just get my phone from my pocket and snap. I guess mainly my images are a mix of macro, street, architecture and nature.

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

To be honest...I joined to be nosey and to see what kind of images other people were taking. I've been in the group for a couple of years and I find it enthuses me. There are a lot of very talented photographers in the group which I find inspirational.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I am going travelling and really looking forward to taking lots of photos. I'm hoping to find just one person with a really interesting face, a face that shows what kind of life they have had, something that I can take in a natural environment.

Steven says photography unleashes his creativity

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just go for it. You don't need to spend lots of cash. Play around with different images, discover what you like taking pictures of. Don't forget the best pictures aren't always in front of you, look behind, below and upwards. Most of all, enjoy.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

Yes! I have started selling some of my work. Take a look at my Facebook page, Cheerfulheartphotography. If you like what you see, give me a follow.

