RAIL passengers face delays and disruption due to a number of planned strikes.

Transpennine Express has written to customers about potential disruption on its trains due to planned RMT strike action.

Passengers are being asked to plan carefully for travel on four consecutive Sundays in February and March as conductors plan to take industrial action.

The strike action is set to take place on:

• Sunday, February 13

• Sunday, February 20

• Sunday, February 27

• Sunday, March 6

A TransPennine Express spokesman said: "We are still working through the potential impact of the RMT action, and will publish full details of any amended timetables as soon as possible. Customers are strongly advised to check for updates before they travel, please visit our website for all the latest information.

"In the meantime, we’re asking our customers to consider their travel options on the affected dates as significant disruption to our usual services is expected.

"Alternative journey options If a service you had planned to travel on does not operate, your ticket will be valid on the next available TransPennine Express service. Your TransPennine Express tickets may be valid for travel with other operators - please check our website for the latest details.

"We would like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that this causes you."