OH boy! Aren't this trio adorable?

Yes, it's time to say a big hello to three of York's newest babies!

Today, we are meeting Maxwell, Archie and Oscar.

Thanks again to all the new parents for sending us their baby photos and stories - keep them coming!

If you have had a new baby recently and would love to have them featured in The Press, click this link here or this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/

Now let's meet York's new babies... welcome to the world!

 

Maxwell Barry Sissons

York Press: Baby MaxwellBaby Maxwell

Baby's date of birth?

9/01/2022

Baby's weight?

7.14

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Kristina Thrower and Gary Sissons

Where do you live?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

No. Induced nine days late.

---

Oscar Stephen Holding

York Press: Little OscarLittle Oscar

Baby's date of birth?

1/10/2021

Baby's weight?

6lb 10oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Yasmin Bellerby and Dale Holding

Where do you live?

Clifton, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

He ended up surprising us and arriving 3.5 weeks early! My waters went naturally at 3:15am and he was here less than 24 hours later!

---

Archie Oliver Thomas Robinson

York Press: Meet ArchieMeet Archie

Baby's date of birth?

18/12/2021

Baby's weight?

8lb 1oz

Where was the baby born?

At home

Full name of parents?

Sian and Ben Robinson

Where do you live?

Easingwold

Anything unusual about the birth?

Archie was born at home in a lovely, relaxed water birth. We hired a birth pool locally and had two amazing midwives - he had originally been due on Christmas Day!

---

Send us your new baby photos

