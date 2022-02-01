OH boy! Aren't this trio adorable?
Yes, it's time to say a big hello to three of York's newest babies!
Today, we are meeting Maxwell, Archie and Oscar.
Thanks again to all the new parents for sending us their baby photos and stories - keep them coming!
Now let's meet York's new babies... welcome to the world!
Maxwell Barry Sissons
Baby's date of birth?
9/01/2022
Baby's weight?
7.14
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Kristina Thrower and Gary Sissons
Where do you live?
Acomb, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
No. Induced nine days late.
---
Oscar Stephen Holding
Baby's date of birth?
1/10/2021
Baby's weight?
6lb 10oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Yasmin Bellerby and Dale Holding
Where do you live?
Clifton, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
He ended up surprising us and arriving 3.5 weeks early! My waters went naturally at 3:15am and he was here less than 24 hours later!
---
Archie Oliver Thomas Robinson
Baby's date of birth?
18/12/2021
Baby's weight?
8lb 1oz
Where was the baby born?
At home
Full name of parents?
Sian and Ben Robinson
Where do you live?
Easingwold
Anything unusual about the birth?
Archie was born at home in a lovely, relaxed water birth. We hired a birth pool locally and had two amazing midwives - he had originally been due on Christmas Day!
---
Send us your new baby photos
If you have had a new baby recently and would love to have them featured in The Press, click this link here or this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/
