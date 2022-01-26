THREE men have been arrested after police raids.
North Yorkshire Police say officers in Selby executed warrants at two separate addresses yesterday (January 25)and arrested three men after information from members of the community in relation to suspected drug dealing.
A police spokesman said: "A team of officers first targeted a house in Pagnell Avenue where a search was carried out within the property and an outbuilding. A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon. He was interviewed and later released under investigation.
"A second team also targeted an address on Eden Avenue in Selby where another search was carried out. Two men in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply. Both have also been released under investigation."
PC Aleisha Madden from the Selby Neighbourhood Policing team said: "We’ve this week executed two Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrants at two separate properties where cannabis and suspected cocaine was found in both properties”
“We want to reassure the public that any information that you do give to us will be acted upon, so please keep feeding that information in.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.