THE annual search for the best new architecture and building design in York is back - after a two year absence.

And, as usual, Press readers will have the chance to vote for their favourite new building.

The York Design Awards were cancelled in last year and in 2020, because of Covid.

But they are making a return this year - with a big launch at St Peter's School on February 24.

Normally, the awards are open to any construction project completed in the last three years. But because the previous two events were cancelled, this year's awards will be open to projects completed in the last five years - ensuring a bumper entry.

The Awards recognise architecture and design across a range of categories - from large and small residential and commercial developments to public buildings, conservation and restoration projects and even open spaces.

Previous winners have included the restored Great East Window at York Minster, The Chocolate Works care village, the Hamilton Panthers' Little Knavesmire sports pavilion, The Hiscox Building, York Theatre Royal - and many privately-owned new-build and restored residential properties.

Most of the awards are voted on by an independent panel of architects, who visit every building or project which has been entered.

But there is also a Young People’s Award. And, as in previous years, there will also be The Press People's Award - a special award voted on by readers of The Press.

Ann Reid, who took over as chair of the York Design Awards committee two years ago, said: “We’re delighted that the York Design Awards can take place again this year.

"We have extended the criteria to enable those projects completed in the last five years to enter.

“The awards are unique in that an independent panel of judges from throughout the UK spend two days in York visiting every entry. This was not possible during the height of the pandemic, but we are confident that this year the judging can take place safely.

“Construction and refurbishment work has remained strong throughout the pandemic, so we expect a bumper number of entries.”

This year's awards will be officially launched on Thursday, February 24, at St Peter’s School.

Professionals from the property, architecture, building and development sectors will be invited, along with members of the public interested in design and architecture.

The awards are free to enter. They are open to builders, architects, developers and building owners. Details of how to enter will be available at yorkdesignawards.org after the launch. All entries must be in by March 31.

This year's judges will be Andy Davey, senior partner at Simpson & Brown Architects; Professor Brian Edwards from the University of Edinburgh; conservation architect Janine Riley; and Nicky Watson, Director of award-winning JDDK Architects in Newcastle.

The winners will be announced at an awards evening on July 4.