A THIEF who went on a shoplifting spree during the post-Christmas sales in York has been confined to her home every night for 18 weeks.
An alleged accomplice is on the run after he failed to attend York Magistrates Court.
Emilia Minerva Mezei, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing clothes worth £296 from Primark, clothes worth £281 from River Island, clothing worth £629.80 from TK Maxx, clothes worth £595.81 from New Look and clothes worth £728.84 from Sports Direct.
All the offences were committed on December 29.
Mezei of Jefferson Street, Goole, was given an 18-week nightly curfew from 6pm to 4.30am. She was also ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Robert Stanciu-Florin, 24, of the same address, faces the same charges. Magistrates signed a warrant for his arrest and ordered that he face an additional charge of failure to attend court when he is arrested.
