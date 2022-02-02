THE value of business networking can’t be over-emphasised, as members of the Yorkshire Asian Business Association (YABA) are discovering.

Research has shown that the Asian business community makes an enormous contribution to UK plc:

Whilst Asians make up 2.3% of the population within the UK, they contribute more than 8% to the GDP. (Guardian, 2015)

Within the UK, Asian-owned businesses contribute more than £120bn to the economy each year. (Manchester News, 2017)

Recognising the importance of the Asian contribution to the economy, YABA was established five years ago to provide a voice for its Yorkshire members, on a regional, national and international level.

Corporate membership of YABA says something about your business, and demonstrates your commitment to putting Yorkshire businesses at the forefront of UK industry and decision-making.

As an independent organization, YABA is committed to working with its members to create a better environment for their businesses and for the region in general. It will support members no matter what their size or their sector.

Corporate partners enjoy numerous benefits, including help and support with exclusive networking events aimed at achieving set business criteria and objectives, and the international opportunities that benefit inward investment in to Yorkshire.

Other benefits include:

• Brand building

• Business to Business networking

• International opportunities

• Networking events

• Reaching new audiences

• Influence government policy

• Access to a variety of support services

• Exclusive features in YABA’s monthly Ebulletin (https://mailchi.mp/yabauk/june-10447084)

• Features in YABA social media and blog

• A stand at business/cultural events

YABA also runs the Northern Asian Power List (NAP) and is currently working on NAP 2022.

Members can enjoy interfaith events for senior leaders, such as the recent one for Northern Rail, as well as business and cultural events

If you are a business owner, this is your opportunity to join an organisation that actively promotes the contribution that its members are making to the world, today and in the future.

Click here for corporate membership information.

Growing together and making a difference.

Email: ronan@yabateam.co.uk

Telephone: 07716 082 403