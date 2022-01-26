YORK developers have launched a £2.6million collection of new homes on the former site of an historic pub.
Cooper & Westgate has breathed new life into the site of the former New Inn public house and hotel in Burnt Yates, a village seven miles from Harrogate within the Nidderdale area.
Now the York-based independent housebuilder has launched eight new homes to market through Linley & Simpson estate agent, with prices starting at £305,000.
Three years after it called its final last orders, the landmark building which dates back more than two centuries has been converted into four two and three-bedroom homes.
A further four new-build homes have been created in its grounds.
This is the latest venture by Cooper & Westgate, which has a 20-year track-record of developments, including residential projects in Alne, Malton and Newton-upon-Derwent.
Director of land and new homes at Linley & Simpson in Harrogate, David Waddington, said: “The New Inn first opened its doors as a hostelry in 1810 when George III was on the throne, and has been carefully and sympathetically converted.
“The original beams have been preserved by the developer, ensuring that the full character and cozy charm of the converted inn remains.
“The new-build homes, all comprising three bedrooms, maintain the development’s cottage kerb appeal having been built from Yorkshire stone.
“The development as a whole is in a charming position, adjoining open countryside.”
