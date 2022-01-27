FAMILY of a “proud” Yorkshireman from York is fundraising for a new adapted extension to support him after his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) last year.

Wayne Cudine, 54, from Clifton, was diagnosed with MND in June - and his family has launched a fundraising page to help build a specially adapted annex for him, that will be used as a fully equipped bedroom and a wet room.

Wayne’s wife of more than 35 years, Lisa, said: “We as a family intend to build, to extend, to do whatever it takes to provide this space for Wayne to give him the warmth, the comfort, dignity and the privacy on those occasions that he needs, but more importantly to keep him within the heart of his family, where he belongs.”

Wayne, a “proud” Yorkshireman, is a lifelong fan and season ticket holder for Leeds United - and until recently he would go to matches every week with his 74-year-old dad, who has dementia.

He is an ex-Green Howard and a scooterist. Sadly, Wayne can no longer ride his Lis 225 scooter due to the weakness in his hands caused by the MND.

“Wayne loves his family, his friends, music and good laugh, but he’s frightened to death of what this disease will do to him - and more so his loved ones,” Lisa added.

In October, Wayne received news that the medication he has been taking to prolong the devastating effects of the MND disease had to be withdrawn, as it was damaging his liver. Lisa said that this made the success of their fundraising project even more important, as time is everything.

“We know we must face this soon and it breaks my heart just thinking about it. He is our world, our number one,” she added.

Lisa and Wayne have three children, aged 34, 32 and 30, and six grandchildren. As well as their own children, during the course of the last 11 years, the couple have also raised three autistic children now aged 22, 18 and 10.

The Cudine family is aiming to raise £25,000 for the adapted extension for Wayne. So far, they have raised over £2,300. They have launched an online donation page on GoFundMe. If you wish to make a donation, visit: https://bit.ly/3GcwWhE

Kayleigh Cudine, Wayne’s daughter, said: “My parents are council tenants and they [the council] do not fund extensions, so fundraising is the only way we’ll be able to afford it even with family contributions.

“We want him to have somewhere close to the family so he’s very much involved - and to keep him comfortable when it comes to personal care.”