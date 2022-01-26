A CHART topping boy band duo is coming to the York stage this October.
Boyzlife will be performing songs from their upcoming original studio album, ‘Old School’, as part of their 2022 UK tour at York Barbican on Friday, October 14.
Boyzlife is Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden who were members of 90s and 00s boy bands Boyzone and Westlife - achieving a combined record sale of over 30 million.
Brian said: “Keith and I grew up in the 80s and 90s, the sound of that era is what made us want to be musicians in the first place.
“When we first started talking about making this record as Boyzlife’s first studio album, we naturally talked about those influences a lot and have loved bringing these familiar sounds into our studio sessions and onto this record, and cannot wait to take those songs live.”
Boyzone achieved worldwide sales of over 25 million records with six UK number one singles, with Westlife enjoying similar success of 12 UK and Ireland number one singles and four number one albums.
Together, Boyzlife released their debut album ‘Strings Attached’ on July 17, 2020, which reached number 12 in the UK Official Album Chart, featuring nine UK number one songs from Boyzone and Westlife accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London.
Tickets for Boyzlife are available from Friday (January 28) from 12pm, at www.yorkbarbican.co.uk.
