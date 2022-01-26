A POPULAR wildlife artist is set to appear on TV screens tonight (January 26).
Yorkshire wildlife artist Robert E Fuller is set to appear on BBC 1 tonight as part of The One Show at 7pm.
The Thixendale artist features in a piece about wildlife he filmed in Scotland, including the magnificent white-tailed eagle – Britain’s biggest bird of prey this bird has an 8ft wingspan and has famously been described as like a ‘flying barn door’.
Robert's gallery regularly ranks among the top art galleries in Yorkshire on TripAdvisor and welcomes 12,000 visitors a year, in spite of its remote location.
The artist uses surveillance cameras to keep track of the animals in his garden, where he has built a number of different habitats.
To find out more about Robert's work go to www.robertefuller.com
