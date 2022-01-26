Boris Johnson faced questions from the opposition in Commons as Sue Gray’s crucial report into gatherings across Whitehall throughout lockdown are set to be published this week.

It comes as police launched their own probe into multiple events in No 10 after being passed information from the Gray inquiry.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said investigations into historic allegations of Covid regulation flouting were carried out in cases of the “most serious and flagrant” breaches, and when it was considered those involved “ought to have known that what they were doing was an offence”.

Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, said Boris Johnson should be subject to the same rules as most ordinary people and called for the Prime Minister to be “put on gardening leave” ahead of PMQs.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer once again hinted that Boris Johnson should resign.

To start PMQs he asked: "The ministerial code says that ministers who mislead parliament should resign. Does he believe that it applies to him?"

Boris Johnson replied: “Yes”.

Boris Johnson agreed that the ministerial code does apply to him, but refused to comment on the Downing Street party investigation.

He said: “Of course, but let me tell the House that I think he is inviting a question about an investigation which is – as you know, Mr Speaker, I cannot comment – and which he, as a lawyer, will know that I can’t comment on.”

In response Starmer asked if he acknowledges the ministerial code applies to him will he therefore resign?

Mr Johnson defiantly replied: “No.”

Will Boris Johnson publish the Sue Gray report in full?





When quizzed on whether the Prime Minister would publish the Sue Gray report in full Boris Johnson said: “When I receive it of course I will do exactly what I said.”

Speaking on January the 14th The Prime Minister said: “Sue Gray is investigating the full facts around gatherings and as we've said, we will make that public”

When asked if those findings are going to be published in full e said: “Yes we’ve said that before”