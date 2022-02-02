OUR look back at Borders book store in Davygate sparked memories among readers - and beckoned us back to the archive to look at some of the famous faces who visited the book store over the years.

Celebs who visited Borders included Rolling Stone Bill Wyman, who rocked up in April 2005 to promote his book Bill Wyman's Treasure Islands, all about archaeological treasures.

Another music legend, David Essex, drew fans when he came to Borders in 2002.

TV personality Alan Titchmarsh attracted crowds at his book signing for his autobiography Trowel and Error in 2002.

Monty Python star and TV presenter Michael Palin was another big hit when he came to Borders in 2002.

Look North legend Harry Gration proved popular too at his signing at Borders for his book Harry Gration's Yorkshire Sporting Heroes in 2009.

Cricket fans welcomed Ian Botham in 2001 and Geoff Boycott at Borders in 2008.

North Yorkshire's own TV chef James Martin took part in a book signing for his new cookbook in 2007.

Chocolat author Joanne Harris appeared at Borders bookshop in 2006.

Several of the original Calendar girls – Lynda Logan, Angela Baker, Ros Fawcett and Beryl Bamforth – came to Borders in 2004.

Meanwhile, readers have been fondly reminiscing about Borders.

Julie Lindsay said she "loved Borders", a view echoed by Marilyn Brown who said she "adored Borders."

Victoria Wilkie said: "I worked in the Starbucks there for a while. Loved the books and the music section that was upstairs."

Cath Naylor added: "I loved Borders. You could sit and relax and read a book and get a cuppa."

Jessica Wittwer said: "My favourite shop when I was at uni."

Other readers remembered the site before Borders was built.

Melanie Starkey said: "I remember it as the former gas showroom where you could pay your bill, buy an appliance, query your account and anything to do with gas."

Barnsdale Simon recalled the "Gas Board shop with Apollo Cafe upstairs".

