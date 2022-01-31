As an architect, educator, author and pundit, Patrick Nuttgens was a popular public figure in the 1970s-90s, including in York where he lived and worked in the 1960s. His television and radio programmes included his popular BBC TV series on British housing, The Home Front in 1989.

Despite fading in the public imagination since his death in 2004, Nuttgens’ career in York, and his often-outspoken views, continue to hold great resonance today. They offer remarkable insight and practical solutions to some of York’s current design issues.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of his appointment as first Director of the city’s Institute of Advance Architectural Studies (IoAAS), a cutting-edge postgraduate institution primarily specialising in mid-career education and research for architects.

The IoAAS predates the foundation of the University of York and was instrumental in the founding of the latter (of which Prof Nuttgens was deeply involved in detailed planning of its campus).

Nuttgens was fascinated by York. Writing in 1970, he considered York to be ‘unusually preserved, as much through apathy as deliberate intent’ yet having ‘many of the attributes that a modern humane centre would be lucky to have – small scale, warmth and character, a close mixture of uses, convenience for communications, an obvious potential for pedestrian streets and the proper control of cars.’

Architect and historian Patrick Nuttgens

Just over half a century later, it is testament to the people of York and its elected representatives that this assessment still holds true. The scale and character of the city – what we might call its 'Yorkness' - remain mostly intact, and yet the potential for improved traffic management and safer accessibility for all in the city centre are still works in progress.

In the mid-1960s, Nuttgens was particularly vociferous over what he saw as the ruination of York’s historic city by poorly designed and faceless office blocks. It was an era of Stonebow House, Hilary House (now ‘Biba House’) on St. Saviours Place, and the Viking Hotel (now the Park Inn) on North Street.

But Nuttgens was no old curmudgeon, nor distrustful of ‘the modern.’ He championed contemporary design when of a high standard, appropriately placed and planned.

His study of York as part of the ‘City Building Series,’ for example, includes high praise for the likes of Edmund Wilson Swimming Bath in Dringhouses, the NEEB Control Centre in Hungate, and Hudson House: all barely a year old at the time of publication; all since demolished.

Today’s threat to York’s character arguably comes from large-scale hotels and accommodation blocks, often cashing in on a burgeoning student market. For some, these are just as faceless and lack 'Yorkness'. Recent development – along Piccadilly, the Foss Islands Road area, and Hungate – would not look out of place, perhaps even better placed, in neighbouring, larger cities: Leeds, Manchester, or Sheffield.

Does York need or want a ‘Little Leeds’? And if so, what does this say about our confidence in York’s own quality of design?

And who is the ‘new Nuttgens’? Who is championing the city’s historic buildings and yet recognises York’s need for modern design and managed change? Who holds a holistic ‘vision’ for how old and new buildings and spaces should successfully interplay as the city moves forward?

Nuttgens’ teaching at the IoAAS reflected the importance of hands-on practice, open communication, and professional collaboration. The return of York Design Awards this year is a helpful step forward in this vein. It offers to re-engage our minds on what good design can and should look like in the city.

It is especially timely. In recent years, the threat to the UK’s historic towns and cities from overt-development and poor urban management has been tangible. In July 2021, Liverpool lost its UNESCO World Heritage Status due to overdevelopment of its waterfront; Edinburgh’s own place on the World Heritage List is at significant threat from new and inappropriate development. York itself is facing profoundly large-scale and/or controversial developments in the form of York Central, redevelopment of the city centre’s riversides, and the ‘Roman Quarter’ scheme on Rougier Street.

Recalling Nuttgens’ comment in 1970 that York was ‘unusually preserved, as much through apathy as deliberate intent': arguably we will be better placed to positively progress change in our city if we work together to be open-minded in welcoming modern architecture in York yet rigorously upholding core fundamentals of good design - the use of scale, form, light and materials - to accept only the very best of it.

Dr Duncan Marks is York Civic Trust's civic society manager