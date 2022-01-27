THIRSK and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake says people overwhelmingly back an upgrade of the A64 to dual carriageway.
Mr Hollinrake met with other local MPs including Julian Sturday and Rachael Maskell, Highways England, council representatives and the North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership about the issue twice earlier this week. It follows councils and other bodies demanding a timeframe for improvements.
The MP said after his meetings that a crash on York Road this week epitomised the urgency of the upgrade needed.
“This is the most accident-prone route in the country.”
The government agency National Highways undertook a survey at the end of 2021 and responses are now being analysed., which the MP says show ‘significant support’ from around the region for dualling the A64 east of York.
He continued: “The vast majority expressed unhappiness about the road with 87 per centstating they were very unhappy or unhappy. The primary concerns of respondents were congestion, safety and experience using the road. Many respondents expressed the view that the only solution was to make the A64 a dual carriageway - an aim I strongly agree with and one I have been working on since 2015.
“I have requested a meeting with Transport Minister, Baroness Vere, to reiterate the need for certainty of action and look forward to working with local stakeholders, council leaders and my fellow North Yorkshire MPs to ensure this remains at the top of the Government’s transport agenda.”
