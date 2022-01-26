CHOCOLATE and sweet lovers are being offered a taste of something new as Nestlé Confectionery unveils its latest offerings for Spring 2022.

New products hitting the shelves in February are variations of firm favourites from KitKat, Aero and Rowntree’s.

Shoppers can expect to see:

• KitKat Bites – rich, chocolatey filling and crispy wafer pieces in a milk choc shell

• Aero Melts - the bubbly chocolate you love from Aero, in a button

• KitKat 4-finger Orange and 2-finger White

• KitKat Chunky Lotus Biscoff Giant Egg

• Rowntree’s Randoms Squidgy Swirls and Jelly Tots Tropical Tots

Aero Melts are being made at Nestlé’s factory in York, which also produces Aero Bubbles and Aero Milk, Peppermint and Caramel sharing bars, alongside KitKat, Milkybar, Yorkie and Polo.

KitKat Bites are being billed as a more indulgent way to enjoy a break, and come with a smooth and chocolatey centre, crunchy wafer pieces and a milk chocolate shell.

Milk chocolate KitKat Bites will be available in 90g sharing bags from Tesco and Booker stores in February, and in supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide from April. Chocolate Caramel KitKat Bites will also launch in February, exclusive to Tesco and Booker.

Meg Miller, brand manager for KitKat said: "Our new KitKat Bites are truly mouth-watering morsels, boasting a rich filling and crispy wafer pieces encased in a milk chocolate shell.

"Perfect for a little evening indulgence, such as a family film night or after dinner treat, KitKat Bites deliver an intense, chocolatey hit with every mouthful.

"This is a grown-up twist on our much-loved brand, and we are so excited to bring KitKat Bites to the market. We can’t wait for people to try them!’

Also new from KitKat is the KitKat Chunky Lotus Biscoff Giant Egg, which Nestlé hopes will become a must-have gift for Easter 2022.

The newest Chunky flavour features the brand’s trademark crispy wafer topped with a Lotus Biscoff filling, covered with milk chocolate.

The Giant Egg compromises a milk chocolate shell egg alongside three full-size KitKat Chunky Lotus Biscoff (41.5g) bars.

Meanwhile, the more zesty KitKat 4 Finger Orange will soon be available and KitKat 2 Finger White Two crispy wafer fingers, covered with smooth white chocolate and 106 calories per bar.

The entire KitKat range is made using 100% certified sustainable cocoa, sourced through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan in conjunction with Rainforest Alliance and contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

The brand new Aero Melts are buttons of light, bubbly chocolate.

Available in milk chocolate and caramel flavour sharing bags, Aero Melts will be in supermarkets and convenience stores from the beginning of February.

An Aero Melts orange variant will be available exclusively in Asda stores.

Aero senior brand manager Marion Miles said: “The science and technology behind Aero made it unique from the start – but we continually look for new ways to innovate and delight fans.

"We are thrilled to introduce a completely different way to experience our famous bubbles this year, with new Aero Melts. Perfect for sharing, Aero Melts flood the mouth with bubbly chocolate for a truly delicious treat.”

Now a top 10 UK chocolate brand, Aero’s aerated milk chocolate was launched in 1935, followed by Aero Peppermint in 1959.

Aero Bubbles were introduced in 2005 and in 2019, Nestlé introduced Aero Bliss, a new premium version of Aero which comes as indulgent boxed chocolates that are perfect for sharing.

Brand new from Rowntree’s this spring are Randoms Squidgy Swirls. Randoms are the fastest-growing fruit sugar sharing bag brand.

Available in supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide from the beginning of February, Randoms Squidgy Swirls are an assortment of fruit and yoghurt-flavour jellies in three varieties: blackcurrant and yoghurt, strawberry and yoghurt and apple and yoghurt.

Also new to the Rowntree’s range are Jelly Tots Tropical Tots, a vegan-friendly treat, made with real fruit juice in five tangy flavours: passion fruit, peach, pineapple, grapefruit and mango.

Jelly Tots Tropical Tots are available exclusively in Tesco stores from the middle of February.