A CARE worker has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a woman three times during the course of his work.
Carl William James McQuillam-Jenkins, 49, admitted three charges of sexual activity with a woman by a care worker.
York Crown Court heard the woman had a medical condition.
The offences happened in Knaresborough before the pandemic.
Judge Simon Hickey adjourned sentence for probation officers to prepare a report on McQuillam-Jenkins and warned him he will be jailed on his return to court.
"You have pleaded guilty to three particular instances of serious sexual activity," the judge told the defendant.
McQuillam-Jenkins, now of Howarth Terrace, Haswell, Durham, was released on unconditional bail and must sign the sex offenders' register.
He will be sentenced on March 1 when the prosecution will ask for the judge to make a sexual harm prevention order.
If made, the order would curb McQuillam-Jenkins' behaviour in future and aim to prevent him reoffending.
