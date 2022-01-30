HERE is York’s Grand Opera House, photographed in 1958, when it was known as the SS Empire.

It was a significant turning point in the history of the building, which first opened 120 years ago in 1902.

The building had fallen on hard times after the Second World War.

In 1945, huge rates increase effectively ruined the theatre and it was sold after 44 years of family ownership.

However, despite new owners, the theatre closed in 1956 due to what was recorded as “crippling entertainment tax”.

Two years later, in 1958, Ernest Shepherd of Shambles bought the theatre, which was renamed SS Empire. The stage was removed and the stalls floor levelled for roller-skating, wrestling, and bingo.

Renovations in 1958 as the theatre becomes the SS Empire

It remained like this until 1985, when it was given a £4m restoration which returned it to its turn-of-the-century glory.

No expense was spared - the Art Nouveau wallpaper was copied, the chandelier duplicated, the carpet rewoven from original pattern with the GOH motif added to its design. Stalls and boxes were restored and a new stage built.

As the Clifford Street venue marks its 120th anniversary, we are taking a look back with some extraordinary photos which document its colourful past.

And we've put together this fabulous timeline to take you through the site's eventful history...

• 71 AD the area is part of the Roman Quayside.

• 450 AD on or around the site, a nunnery.

• Victorian period, the area is described as a ‘sink or stew’, filled with brothels and crowded slum housing.

• 1860s - the area is cleared.

• 1867 - Mr Francis Carr of Heslington proposes a Corn Exchange in the area (prior to this corn was sold in the open at the east end of the All Saints Church on the Pavement).

• 1868 - architect Mr G A Dean designs prestige Corn Exchange 74 feet long, 63 feet wide 54 feet high. As the building is intended as a concert room as well as Corn Exchange, an ornate colour scheme of blue and vermilion with gold gilding is selected. Total costs estimated at £8,000.

• 1889 - the failing Corn Exchange sold.

• 1901 architect Mr JP Briggs of The Strand, London, converts a warehouse (essentially the auditorium) and the Corn Exchange (the stage area) into the Grand Opera House.

• 1902 - First performance at The Grand Theatre and Opera House on Monday January 20: Little Red Riding Hood, starring Florrie Ford.

•1903 - converted to the Opera House and Empire Theatre.

• During the First World War, in 1915, a series of educational lectures were given - such as a film and lecture of With Scott in the Antarctic by H Ponting, The Invasion of Belgium, and The Progress of the War by Hilaire Beloc.

Grand Opera House building in York in 1940s

• 1945 - theatre sold because of huge rates increases.

• 1956 - Theatre closes ‘due to crippling entertainment tax’.

• 1958 - Ernest Shepherd of The Shambles buys theatre (now the SS Empire), stage removed, stalls floor levelled for roller-skating, wrestling, and bingo. Remains like this until 1985.

At the community carol concert in 1984

• 1987 - £4 million renovation restores theatre.

• 1989- theatre reopens as The Grand Opera House - but two years later it closes suddenly.

• 1993 - Theatre reopens

• 1995 to today - theatre goes through several changes of ownership until it is bought in 2010 by The Ambassador Theatre Group, the largest owner/operator of theatres in the UK.

