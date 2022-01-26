RESIDENTS are being warned to be on their guard after reports of fraudsters impersonating police officers.

North Yorkshire Police say that in recent days they have received reports of phone calls being made by scammers pretending to be police.

Andy Fox the police, financial abuse safeguarding officer for North Yorkshire said: "We are still seeing a large number of reports of victims being contacted by someone claiming to be a police officer.

"This 'police officer' goes on to claim they have arrested a person related to the victim who has attempted to buy a television or other high value item using the victim's bank card.

"The scammer will often give the victim a bogus reference number.

"The victim is instructed to attend their bank to withdraw money which will then be collected for safekeeping in order to protect them.

"The victim is further told that they must lie to the bank if they are challenged and say the money is to purchase a car or for building work or some other plausible excuse. This is of course false.

"Remember, the police or your bank will never contact you and ask you to move or transfer money.

"If you receive a call of this nature, hang up immediately, do not engage with the caller. make sure the telephone line is clear (i.e. the scammer is no longer on the line) and call 101."

The fraudsters use a variety of names and these are the most common:

DCI Nelson, PC or DC Mark Andrews, Sgt White or Sgt Wickes.



