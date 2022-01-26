WHAT promises to be York’s first pet crematorium has been proposed in the east of the city.

Theresa Williams of Williams Driver training seeks to create the facility in an outbuilding by her home on Windmill Lane, Heslington.

Her planning application to City of York Council says the 36m2 outbuilding between her home and paddocks is currently unused apart from storing ‘odds and ends.’

The incinerator would be housed inside, with an office situated next door, with all the equipment housed inside.

The application said: “All office work and storage of certificates, ashes, ashes containers will be kept in the office area.

“Customers will consist of a mixture of contracts with local veterinary practices and private individuals.

“The pet crematorium aims to provide a service that is a sensitive and environmentally friendly means for the disposal of deceased domestic pets.”

Just one pet will be created at a time, ensuring you receive the right ashes and due to the size of the cremator, larger farm animals could not be taken.

Private individuals could either bring their own animals, or more likely, crematorium staff would collect them.

There, they would be prepared prior to cremation, which would take place entirely within the building with doors closed at all times.

The manufacturer of the cremator, Addfield, the application said, has operated 35 years and meets EU standards for quality and emissions.

Ashes would we temporarily stored at the facility in sealed containers before being distributed to the pet owners within a week.

If approved, the facility would open from 8am to 6pm with restricted access to the public.

Visits would be by appointment only and it is anticipated 2-4 animals would be cremated a day, but this could potentially increase to 5-6.

The application continued: “The facility is well located to serve the local geographical area. No such facilities currently exists.”

Two full-time and two part-time roles would be created at the facility, which would have ample parking. The expected traffic flow would be no more than the prermises already has with general visitors.

The application added the facility would take four weeks to build and due to the machinery used, there would be no smalls, no harmful emissions and no noise due to the building offering complete privacy and discretion.

In Yorkshire, other providers include Pet Cremation Services at Aviator Court, York, along with Surrey Pet Crematorium and Cemetery.

PCS York Pet Crematorium operates at Church Fenton, but is temporarily closed.

In Thirsk, there is also Ashes Pet and Equine Crematorium.

Sweet Dreams Pet Crematorium also operates just outside Scarborough.