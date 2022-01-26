UPDATED 10.45AM: North Yorkshire Police now say Jason has been found safe and well.

AN urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing man who is classed as 'high risk'.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Our officers are currently searching for Jason Conway, 32, who went missing from his home in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, January 26).

"He was last seen leaving his address on Grosvenor Crescent in Scarborough at around midnight.

"We are currently carrying out enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are now treating him as a high risk missing person.

"We are now asking for anyone who may have seen Jason, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately."

Jason is described as white, with brown hair and green eyes and approximately 6’1 in height. He was last seen wearing a loose black t shirt, white shorts and white socks.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information that could assist, is asked to call 101.

If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote NYP-26012022-0009.