AN investigation is underway after emergency services were called in to deal with a large fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they spent much of last night (January 25) dealing with a blaze in Scarborough.
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Crews from across Scarborough and Malton have dealt with a serious fire in a commercial premises in the town.
"Six pumps attended and brought the fire under control.
"The cause of the blaze is now under investigation.
"Thankfully there were no injuries reported.
"Thanks to Scarborough police for their assistance."
