THE cause of a major shop fire is now known.
As The Press reported earlier this morning North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue launched an investigation after emergency services were called in to deal with a large fire.
The service said they spent much of last night (January 25) dealing with a blaze in Scarborough.
Appliances from Scarborough, Filey, Malton, Sherburn and Pickering attended a fire in a souvenir shop with flats above at about 6.30pm. Crews gained entry into the shop and extinguished the fire in a rear store room. All residents in the flats above were accounted for.
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Crews from across Scarborough and Malton have dealt with a serious fire in a commercial premises in the town.
"Six pumps attended and brought the fire under control.
"Thankfully there were no injuries reported.
"Thanks to Scarborough police for their assistance."
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have now said the cause of the fire was accidental.
