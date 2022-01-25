THE number of patients with Covid at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen to a new record for the Omicron wave.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today it now had 168 inpatients with confirmed and suspected Covid-19.
This is up from 155 last Friday and only 74 fewer than its record for the pandemic - 242 patients at the height of the Alpha wave last January.
The trust said three of its current Covid patients are in intensive care.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.