THE number of patients with Covid at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen to a new record for the Omicron wave.

The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today it now had 168 inpatients with confirmed and suspected Covid-19.

This is up from 155 last Friday and only 74 fewer than its record for the pandemic - 242 patients at the height of the Alpha wave last January.

The trust said three of its current Covid patients are in intensive care.