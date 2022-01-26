Embittered Remainers, led by Lord Heseltine, are calling for another EU referendum.

If the democratic vote had been to stay, do you think these Remainers would countenance another referendum?

We voted in 1975 to remain, and voted in 2016 to leave, so another vote in 2057 would be fair. I believe well before then the undemocratic EU will have ceased to exist in its present form.

Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington