There is a poem that sums up the tide of history.
“The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ, Moves on...”
Omar Khayyám’s words are as true now as they were centuries ago. It doesn’t matter how desperately climate change deniers cling to their certainties; the world changes and so will we.
We must adapt to survive. The age of coal fades into history as the Stone Age did before it. The Renewables Age is already with us. Petrol driven cars are joining chariots and stagecoaches in the graveyard.
The only question is: do we get busy now to protect our children and biodiversity, or bury our heads in the sand? The cost implications are overblown. You pay people to dig for oil or pay them to build wind turbines. You build homes that waste heat or pay people to build better homes.
Christian Vassie, Blake Court, Wheldrake, York
