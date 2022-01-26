Clause 1.3c of the Ministerial Code covers lying to Parliament. In the light of the Downing Street shenanigans, I thought the exact words of the clause, extracted from the gov.uk web site, might be useful:
“1.3 The Ministerial Code should be read against the background of the overarching duty on Ministers to comply with the law and to protect the integrity of public life... It is of paramount importance that Ministers give accurate and truthful information to Parliament. Ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation.”
Time’s up Boris. As Lady Macbeth says “Stand not upon the order of your going, but go at once.”
Quentin Macdonald, Church Lane, Nether Poppleton
