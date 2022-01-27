AN EXCITING new group local to York has recently been created.
Lately, a new group of writers has been formed by writers Graham Hey and Rachel McHale as a place for writers of any experience to congregate and share thoughts.
The group hopes to meet in central York once a month.
Graham has been in writing for some time having worked as a comedy writer in his early career for the likes of Griff Rhys Jones and Russ Abott before working in book writing.
Of the group, he said: “This is a brand new group and Rachel, the writer who had the idea to set up a group, and I thought that we could find a name for the group at the first meeting as a bit of an ice-breaker.”
Graham also said that he hopes the group will be a good way for writers to gain advice and encouragement.
To join, email Graham (grahamhey2@aol.com) or Rachel (write@rachelmchale.com).
