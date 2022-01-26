In Monday’s Press (January 24) there were two letters that struck me: one from Phil Shepherdson regarding Russia’s President Putin’s possible intention to invade Ukraine, and the other letter from TJ Ryder who commented on the childish antics of our politicians in the House of Commons.
President Putin must be laughing his head off in The Kremlin.
He knows that we will argue in our press and radio and TV news programmes, all day long, week after week, about anything - particularly ‘bring a bottle’ parties at No 10. But ‘big boy’ problems like invading Ukraine will be over and done with before our politicians realise it. Then what?
Ah, Sleepy Joe, President of the USA, will help! Putin is now rolling around. He can’t laugh anymore, his sides hurt so much.
Sanctions, they will all cry. Putin will reply, so you don’t want my gas then? Russians are excellent chess players. Check Mate.
Stuart Wilson, Vesper Drive, Acomb
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment