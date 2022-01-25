A BODY has been found in the search for a missing man.

Humberside Police said they are "devastated" to have to report that a body has been found in the search for missing 77-year-old Iain from Pocklington.

The body has been found close to Market Weighton this afternoon (January 25).

Superintendent Joanne Roe said: “Since Iain was reported to us as missing on Sunday, extensive searches of the East Riding around the Pocklington area have been carried out, with police officers and volunteers looking for him.

“Although formal identification is yet to take place, Iain’s family have been made aware and are being supported as this time by police officers.

“I want to extend our sincere and deepest sympathies to Iain’s family and friends as they come to terms with this sad news.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped with the efforts to find Iain, we have been supported by a number of voluntary search teams and other emergency services.

"I would also like to thank the members of public that contacted us over the past few days as they have provided valuable information that has assisted our searches. I know this was not the outcome they were hoping for and I am sure that they all send their condolences to Iain’s family too.”