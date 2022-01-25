YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by 10 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 10, taking it to 868.2 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 340 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 45,818.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by four, taking it to 970.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 937 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 133,895.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 25, taking it to 936.2 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 475 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 77,280.
Across the UK, a further 94,326 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 16,047,716.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.