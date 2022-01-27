A MAJOR new recruitment campaign is being fronted by workers in the care industry.

North Yorkshire care workers on the front line and the people that they care for have called for more people to join and help the care workforce.

Adverts of the voices, images and film of people that work in care or use care services across the county will soon appear on TV and radio.

It is the hope that these adverts will serve to kickstart a recruitment drive for the care sector in such a critical time.

County Councillor Michael Harrison, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Adult Social Care and Health Integration, said: “This is both a critical and an opportune time for people to join the care workforce and to build a rewarding career for themselves in this vitally important work.

“From the word go, you can make a big difference to somebody’s life in this job. The work that you do really counts towards improving lives and no two days are the same.”

The drive for workers comes at a critical juncture for the care industry with the county council calling for change in its status.

Cllr Harrison said: “More people work in social care than in the NHS, around the clock in people’s homes, in care homes and other services, supporting people and changing lives for the better.

“They make a fundamental contribution to our society and they can also join a great career path, with opportunities in every community. You can make a difference on your doorstep.

“We have launched this recruitment drive to bolster the care workforce at a time when we need care workers more than ever before. It is also a chance to celebrate the great work that care workers do by using their voices and those of people who use care services for this campaign.”

Training, practical help, flexibility and clear career progression will be provided by the county council.

They are now calling for a review of the workforce status from the government.

The campaign has been backed by the Independent Care Group.

ICG Chair, Mike Padgham said: "The shortage of staff in the social care sector is becoming critical and we are pleased to work with the county council and support its campaign to bring more people into this very rewarding, vital service.

“We are also delighted to work with the county council in putting forward the bonus initiative that each carer is to receive this year.

"The name of the campaign says it all, as care does matter, very, very much. We have to work together to bring more people into this wonderful sector and to persuade the Government that it needs to support the sector more.”