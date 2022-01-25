YORK Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy says he feels ‘appalled and utterly let down’ by the ‘incredibly concerning’ Partygate revelations involving Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his No 10 staff.
“These stories raise alarming questions about the Prime Minister’s judgement and the Downing Street operation,” Mr Sturdy says, in a column for The Press written before the Metropolitan Police confirmed they would be investigating.
In his column, Mr Sturdy says: “I have received hundreds of emails from disappointed, sad and angry constituents, many with heart-breaking stories of being unable to be with loved ones in their last hours or at funerals, or prevented from properly helping vulnerable relatives for months on end, due to adherence to Covid rules which the Number Ten team introduced but apparently did not itself follow.”
He stops short of calling for the Prime Minister’s resignation, saying we should wait for the outcome of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation.
But he adds that questions about the parties “must be answered in full, even if this means a significant overhaul at the top of government.
“If the inquiry confirms the allegations that have been levelled, I will not hesitate to hold those responsible to account, up to and including the Prime Minister.”
