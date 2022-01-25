I could not speak to York Press readers without addressing the latest incredibly concerning revelations and allegations about the Prime Minister and Number 10 staff breaching Covid rules to hold social events during 2020.

Notwithstanding other government achievements during the pandemic, from furlough to vaccination, these stories raise alarming questions about the Prime Minister’s judgement and the Downing Street operation. These questions must be answered in full, even if this means a significant overhaul at the top of government.

Like other local residents, I have been appalled and utterly let down by what I have heard. Politicians like me asked people to make enormous sacrifices for the collective good during lockdown. Any evidence that those imposing such disruption and isolation on the public thought they could play by a different set of rules has the potential to be profoundly damaging, not only to the maintenance of public support for the anti-Covid strategy, but to overall public trust in our elected leaders and governing institutions.

In recent days, I have received hundreds of emails from disappointed, sad and angry constituents, many with heart-breaking stories of being unable to be with loved ones in their last hours or at funerals, or prevented from properly helping vulnerable relatives for months on end, due to adherence to Covid rules which the Number Ten team introduced but apparently did not itself follow. I want to assure residents that I will fully represent them on this issue, and their voices will not go unheard.

At the time of writing, I still do not know the outcome of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation into the allegations. I appreciate the desire of many residents for immediate action, but the inquiry is being speedily conducted, and clarifying the facts will make it easier to punish wrongdoing and ensure better management is put in place.

No one should doubt Sue Gray’s professionalism and independence – readers may recall former cabinet minister Damian Green had to resign after an investigation by her found he had breached the ministerial code, so any suggestion she is not willing to fearlessly come to robust conclusions simply does not stand up to scrutiny.

If the inquiry confirms the allegations that have been levelled, I will not hesitate to hold those responsible to account, up to and including the Prime Minister. Holding high office in an ancient democracy like ours is a sacred trust, and the public have a right to expect Number 10 to lead by example, and maintain the highest standards at all times.

I have served under three Conservative Prime Ministers, and have not hesitated to vote against David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson in Parliament on the rare occasions when I have judged what they were proposing was not in the interests of our city. This remains my attitude, and I will have to carefully consider my future actions in light of the investigation’s findings. I know there is considerable speculation about the 1922 Committee process for changing the leader of the Conservative Party. On this I will simply observe that my colleagues and I are well aware of our grave responsibility to present the British people with a leader that is worthy of their confidence.

‘Party-gate’ is all the more disappointing given the Prime Minister has just got another big call right, with his announcement that ‘Plan B’ Covid rules will be allowed to expire from this week, on the basis of the astonishing success of the booster vaccine programme in protecting the public.

Scientists believe omicron has peaked, deaths are far below predictions, and although we must do everything to support our NHS, hospital admissions have stabilised and even fallen in some areas, and numbers in intensive care are low and falling.

Keeping rules for longer than necessary risks damaging economic activity and everyday social interaction across our city, and we need an atmosphere of confidence if York is to properly recover.

Having voted against aspects of ‘Plan B’, I am greatly reassured by this return to normal life and freedom. This decision is safe and sensible - we can be fastest in leaving restrictions because we have implemented the fastest booster programme in Europe.