A LOCAL care home has announced plans to try and help combat the issue of loneliness.
Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home in Stamford Bridge is launching three new grants worth £30,000 in the name of former resident Jeanette Gill.
The Jeanette Gill Special Awards pay homage to Jeanette who contributed to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.
They hope to combat loneliness and will be awarded to people that enrich lives an encourage living an active life.
The Gold Award is worth £15,000 and the Silver Award is worth £10,000, with both awards being open to groups. The Bronze Award is open to individuals and worth £5,000.
Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare and Chairman of the Foundation, said: “We were extremely touched that one of our residents donated so generously to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation. We thought it would be a fitting to create these flagship grants in her honour and memory as a tribute to the lives she is helping. ”
