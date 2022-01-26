LOCAL businesses and NHS staff have raised a staggering amount of money over Christmas.
Across the festive period, many local businesses and NHS staff joined the National Elf Service and raised £3,031 for hospitals in the region.
The event is organised by York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity and to raise funds encourages those involved to dress as an elf for a day.
Community Fundraiser Maya Liversidge said: “It’s been brilliant to see people get involved and have some fun whilst making a difference to their local hospital services. A huge thank you to everyone who took part - we know things remain difficult for many people and every penny goes towards enhancing patient care and staff wellbeing across our hospitals.
“We have some great fundraising events coming up this year for anyone who likes a challenge and loads of ideas for how you can support your local hospitals. Otherwise we will look forward to welcoming this year’s elves once again in December!”
