RECENT cases at York Magistrates Court included two defendants who had attacked other people and a persistent thief.
Brian Abraham Yafai denied a charge of causing actual bodily harm to a man in Micklegate, Selby, on July 25, 2020, but was convicted at a trial.
The 52-year-old of Victoria Road, Royston, Barnsley, was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months with conditions that he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work.
He must also pay £200 compensation to the victim.
Lewis Oakland, 25, of Watson Terrace, off Holgate Road, York, was jailed for 15 weeks. He admitted two assaults of a woman and criminal damage to her phone.
He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and made subject to a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman in any way or going to her address.
Alex David Kenneth Ogden, 26, was jailed for 12 weeks.
He admitted stealing items worth £93.50 from Marks and Spencers on Lawrence Street, York, and a public order offence.
The sentence included resentencing for a community order he was on at the time for other offences including stealing from the same shop.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.