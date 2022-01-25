A YORK rail worker has been named one of the rail industry's 'rising stars'.
Jason Wade, who has been head of retail operations for Northern Rail since 2019, has been recognised by Passenger Transport magazine for his 'hard work and determination' in improving the customer experience.
Brian Currie, people director at Northern, said: “During his 28-year career on the railway, Jason has navigated his way through great change in a number of roles across the industry.
"His exceptional knowledge of the region, combined with his dependable commercial and operational skills, and customer-driven approach, has earned him great plaudits in the industry and he is a great asset to Northern.”
Jason was on Passenger Transport magazine's list of 51 talented rail workers across the sector aimed at highlighting the industry's ability to adapt to change.
