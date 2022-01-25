A MAJOR two-year research study led by the University of York has concluded that the UK's social security system is not fit for purpose - and is failing the very people it is supposed to help.

A decade of austerity meant that the welfare system was already failing before Covid struck, said Dr Jim Kaufman of the University of York's department of social policy and social work, one of the authors of the Covid Realities report.

The pandemic - and the more recent cost of living rise that has followed it - exposed those failings, and made them worse.

The Covid Realities report, published this week, points out that, just before the pandemic struck, the social security budget was already £36 billion per year less than it had been in 2010 because of a combination of a combination of cuts, freezes, and changes to how benefits were delivered.

Then along came the pandemic. This, the report says, 'triggered an enormous financial shock for many families, while also creating significant and sudden changes in everyday costs due to lockdown, shortages and stockpiling'.

Many families are struggling just to get by, says the Covid Realities report

The result was that the social security system has not been doing its job, said Dr Kaufman said. "It is not providing social security."

Describing herself as 'living on a knife-edge', one mum who took part in the study, Meg, said:

"It's New Years Eve and I woke up to my worst nightmare. Due to an incoming payment delay at my bank, the payment of Child Tax Credit and next week's Carers' Allowance weren't paid in time so I was unable to meet my payment obligations and I defaulted. I hate living on a knife-edge."

The York researchers teamed up with the University of Birmingham and the Child Poverty Action Group to carry out the study.

They analysed more than 2,600 case studies reported to Child Poverty Action Group about families who had been affected by changes to the social security system.

But a major part of the study also involved getting direct feedback (through online diaries, video clips and workshops) from more than 170 'participants' - all parents who were struggling to make ends meet - from across the country on their experiences of living through Covid and struggling with the benefits system.

The participants have a 'lived experience' of struggling to cope that in many ways makes them experts on what is going wrong with the system, Dr Kaufman says.

The results have been damning. "People are telling us that there is just nothing left to cut," he said. "The result has been enormous suffering and hardship for these families."

The research found that struggling families have been hit by multiple factors during the Covid pandemic. These include:

loss of income due to job losses and the uncertainty of furlough

The five-week delay in waiting for a first payment for those who had to go on Universal Credit for the first time

the increased cost of looking after children at home

the inability to 'shop around' from supermarket to supermarket to get the best deals on basic necessaries because of Covid restrictions

the mental health toll of isolation, worry and uncertainty caused by the pandemic - a toll felt by many, but more so by those on low incomes.

Families which relied on free school meals were hard hot when schools were forced to close

"When lockdown arrived, families reported that already-stretched budgets were pushed to breaking point by an array of new costs," the Covid Realities report says.

"Strategies to make money go further, such as shopping around, were restricted by the lockdowns. Struggles to afford food and heating have become routine for many."

The social security system was ill-equipped to prove the support these people needed, the report says.

Dr Kaufman said that parents who took part in the study reported that, too often, those turning to the welfare state for support felt as though they were stigmatised or treated with suspicion.

A sense of shame even made it difficult to turn to charities for support.

One woman who took part in the study said:

“I always worry going to food banks would shine a negative light on my parenting skills. I’m on universal credit and I don’t have a lot of money but I try to avoid getting help as I feel it would be admitting defeat.”

The Covid Realities report has called for a raft of costed changes, including:

child benefit to be increased by £10 a week and made universal (annual cost of £7.5bn)

universal free school meals (annual cost £1.8bn)

restore the £20 uplift in Universal Credit (annual cost of £8bn)

end the two-child benefit limit and the benefit cap (annual cost £2bn)

remove the five-week wait for Universal Credit which causes initial debts (annual £0.5bn)

provide a single point of contact / caseworker for those claiming benefits

The Covid Realities project has been extended to the end of March to study the impact that cost-of-living ruises are having on hard-up families.

If you would like to get involved, visit covidrealities.org/

Reaction to the report

Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, said:

“The Government’s approach to social security has been consistently punitive. Instead of providing a necessary safety net of support, the Tories have sought to stigmatise and censure claimants. Today one in three children (31 per cent) are growing up in poverty, denying children their rights, while parents sacrifice everything to support their families.

“The system is brutal, and with inflation at a 30 years high of 5.4 per cent and rising, energy prices spiralling out of control and food costs sky high people are really struggling.

"York’s housing costs have also shot up, punishing those in the private rented sector. Of course, wages continue to stagnate leaving household budgets so severely squeezed that it is impossible to make ends meet. Six million have no savings, and daily, people are falling into debt. Disabled people have also been undermined with their need underestimated.

“Universal Credit must be scrapped. It has failed. A new social security system needs to be put in place which is fair and understanding, supportive and sufficient. I support the Covid Realities research finding; now this profligate Government needs to face people’s realities and give them the support they need.”

Keith Aspden, the Liberal democrat leader of City of York Council, said:

"At the outset of the crisis, the Chancellor said we will be judged by our capacity for compassion, but ministers have been failing at that test as the most vulnerable fall deeper into the cost of living crisis.

"Throughout the pandemic as a Council we have had to step in to plug the holes in the existing centralised support, including extending free school meals and providing financial support through Council schemes.

"Ultimately this crisis has once again emphasised the fact that our welfare system requires a fundamental rethink.

"Major issues still exist in the social security system, most notably, people having to wait five weeks for their first Universal Credit payment and the ongoing delays in receiving support, leaving many reliant on food banks, falling seriously behind with their rent, and experiencing increased levels of distress.

“The Government’s refusal to review the social security system is no doubt causing hardship and pushing families into poverty. By fixing our broken welfare system, the Government can live up to its levelling up promises."