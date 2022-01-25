HOMES in York villages are set to benefit from a £27 million boost for broadband.

When complete the work by Openreach – the UK’s largest digital network provider, used by the likes of BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen, will mean communities will be able to contact their broadband provider and upgrade to full fibre broadband, with the new network being built to the majority of premises in Dunnington, Huby, Strensall, and Wheldrake.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s regional director for the North, said: “Nobody in the UK is building full fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach. We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available anywhere in the world.

“In 2021 our engineers built around 770 metres of new broadband cables every minute – making Ultrafast broadband available to another home every 13 seconds. We’ve already reached six million homes and businesses across the UK with ultrafast full fibre technology including around 480,000 in Yorkshire and the Humber but we know there’s more to do and we’re committed to doing it.”

Full fibre broadband is up to ten times faster than the average home broadband connection and around five times more reliable than the traditional copper-based network, providing more predictable, consistent speeds.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber around 91,000 homes and businesses have already ordered a full fibre service from a range of retail service providers using the Openreach network. But this means another 389,000 could be benefiting from some of the fastest, most reliable broadband connections in Europe and have yet to upgrade.

Recent research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) highlighted the clear economic benefits of connecting everyone in Yorkshire and the Humber to full fibre. It estimated this would create a £3.8 billion boost to the local economy.

Openreach wants to make the technology available to as many people as possible throughout the UK and the company’s plans are fundamental to the UK Government achieving its target of delivering ‘gigabit capable’ broadband to 85 per cent of UK by 2025. The company will invest billions of pounds to reach a total of 25 million premises by the end of December 2026, including more than six million in the hardest-to-serve parts of the country defined by industry regulator Ofcom.

Openreach employs more than 2,800 people across the Yorkshire and Humber region.