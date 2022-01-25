A LUXURY development in York with homes priced up to almost £1m has sold out.

All 12 properties at Mount Vale Gardens, on part of the old playing fields at The Mount School, just off Tadcaster Road, have now been purchased.

The four and five-bedroom family homes, a short walk from Knavesmire, have been built with high-specification kitchens and bathrooms, advanced security systems and landscaped gardens.

The development is a joint venture between York-based property development specialists Helmsley Group and Mulgrave Properties.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said: “As developers who intimately understand the York property market, we understood that while they are sought-after, high-specification homes of this size and quality are often difficult to come by.

“The speed with which all units were sold demonstrates the continued resilience of York’s luxury property market in spite of the pandemic, and we look forward to developing similar residential schemes in the future.”

The homes were released for 'early bird' reservations, on a first come first served basis, back in April 2020 in a bid to instil confidence among buyers in the development.

Prospective home buyers were offered first refusal on the home of their choice when they were later released for sale.

The final selling prices and timescale for completion of the properties were not initially confirmed because of the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 - but have now sold for between £735k and £965k.

As with other developments, construction at Mount Vale Gardens was suspended for a time as a result of Covid-19.

The detached and semi-detached properties, many of which are over three floors, have a contemporary modern design with open plan living spaces.

The development is within walking distance of several primary and secondary schools, including Scarcroft Primary, The Mount, St Peter’s, and Bootham School.

David Smith, sales director at Mulgrave Properties, added: “It’s been very gratifying to see how quickly the development has sold, which is testament not only to the Helmsley and Mulgrave’s strong working relationship, but also to both developers’ understanding of the wider market in which they operate.

“The feedback from residents so far has been overwhelmingly positive, with many already seeing significant return on investment through reduced maintenance costs and increased energy efficiency, without needing to compromise on space.”

The Mount School sold off the land at the bottom of its playing fields to improve its facilities.

More than 110 local residents signed a petition against the scheme. Concerns included the potential for the development to exacerbate traffic problems on local streets, and the loss of playing field.

As a condition of planning approval, Mulgrave and the Helmsley Group were told to pay more than £47,000 towards a new playing field at 235 Tadcaster Road to compensate for the loss of sports land.