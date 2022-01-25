THE drive across the moors to Robin Hood’s Bay has beaten off competition from Game of Thrones to be named one of the most romantic stretches of road in the UK.

It has been listed as the country’s fifth most romantic road trip by travel website EnjoyTravel in a survey ahead of Valentine’s Day - beating The Dark Hedges in County Antrim (the location used to film the Kingsroad in Game of Thrones) into seventh place.

The drives were ranked based on their 'romantic road-trip factor' - which includes natural scenery, unique things to do along the way, jaw-dropping viewpoints and overall popularity on social media, according to EnjoyTravel.

“The drive from York to Robin Hood's Bay is one of the most romantic road trips in the UK,” the website says.

Picturesque: Robin Hood's Bay. Picture: Joy Stead

“This incredibly scenic route takes you through the North York Moors and on to the North Yorkshire coast. Along the way, you’ll experience the unspoilt heather capped moors, chocolate box villages and charming fishing towns.

”You’ll also learn about the region’s many literary connections - the captivating landscape of the North York Moors has inspired the imaginations of some wonderful writers including Lewis Carroll, Bram Stoker, and the Bronte sisters.

“The route also takes you to Goathland village, which is famous for its railway station which served as Hogsmeade in the Harry Potter films. Then, you continue your romantic road trip to the charming Valley Esk, and then south along the coastal cliff tops to the picturesque old fishing village of Robin Hood's Bay.”

Copse Hill Road in the Cotswolds was named as the UK’s most romantic road.

Others to make the top 10 include the North Coast 500 route around the top of Scotland; the Cat and Fiddle Road in The Peak District, which leads to England’s second-highest pub; and the Antrim Coast Road in Northern Ireland.

The Cat and Fiddle Road in the Peak District

The Dark Hedges in County Antrim - location for GoT's Kingsroad