POLICE have launched an urgent appeal to help locate a missing woman from a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate 53 year-old Julie Rutherford from Harrogate, who has not made contact with anyone since Friday January 21.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Julie was last seen at her home address in Bower Road in Harrogate on Friday January 14 and has not been in touch with any contacts since January 21.
"Officers are extremely concerned for her welfare.
"Julie is around 5ft 3 in height with shoulder length, mousey blonde hair. It is believed Julie may have contacts in the Knaresborough area."
If you have any information which could help to locate Julie, call 101 or 999 for an immediate sighting.
North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220010424.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.