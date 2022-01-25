A MISSING woman from Harrogate has now been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal to find the missing woman earlier today, but have since located her.
A spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find the missing 53 year-old woman from Harrogate.
"We are pleased to say she has been located safe and well."
