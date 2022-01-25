Nine gastropubs across Yorkshire have been named among the best in the UK.

The Estrella Damm Top 100 Gastropubs list is created each year by an academy of several hundred judges who vote for the nation's must-see gastropubs.

The academy is made up of food industry experts, chefs, operators, food writers and journalists across the UK.

Each year, the judges are asked to vote for their top three gastropub businesses, from those they have visited in the past year, and the votes are then tallied to produce a top 100 list.

Food from The Pipe and Glass. Photo via Tripadvisor.

Best gastropubs in Yorkshire

The Star Inn

Described as the "the perfect country pub", The Star Inn in Harome was voted the UK's third best gastropub.

The Star Inn has appeared on the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list for more than a decade - while also holding a Michelin star.

It follows a devastating fire which had catastrophic effects on the award-winning 14th century thatched inn. Though chef and patron Andrew Pern has promised the business will rise from the ashes soon.

"Keep your eyes peeled for its reopening," judges said.

The Angel

The Angel at Hetton, Skipton, made the top five - ranking as the UK's fourth best gastropub.

The one Michelin-starred gastropub serves delights like the Loire valley rabbit loin and merguez, salsify, trompette and poached pear - mentioned by judges.

"Desserts are just as sumptuous," judges said.

The Pipe & Glass

Found in South Dalton in Beverley, The Pipe & Glass was described by judges as "one of Yorkshire’s finest Michelin-starred gastropubs".

The menu offers classy takes on traditional pub classics as well as more extravagant restaurant-style offerings - from slow-cooked crispy shoulder of lamb with mutton and kidney faggot to lamb belly boulangere.

The Pipe & Glass is number 23 on the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list.

The Moorcock Inn

Jumping up the list 10 places on last year, judges recommend the Moorcock Inn on the Norland Moor, Sowerby Bridge.

Ranking at number 30, this gastropub serves dishes made with "high-quality local, seasonal and wild ingredients".

Guest at the Moorcock Inn are invited to choose four or five plates per couple.

Shibden Mill Inn

This award-winning 17th century pub in Fold, Halifax, has nine menus to choose from - including breakfast, Sunday lunch, afternoon tea, à la carte and tasting.

Options include Yorkshire game pressing with pickled walnut purée, candied walnuts and turnip cream and halibut loin with Romanesco, black pudding, apple, radish, potatoes confit in crustacean oil and bisque sauce.

At number two it’s @AngelHetton, which is also this year’s Gastropub of the Year. Acclaimed chef @MichaelWignall_ and wife Johanna have brought a sublime high-end touch to this fabulous Yorkshire Dales pub @EstrellaDammUK #NationalRestaurantAwards pic.twitter.com/X5rnODTUZi — The National Restaurant Awards (@The_NRAs) August 16, 2021

The Hovingham

The Hovingham, formerly known as the Malt Shovel, is a York gastropub serving dishes brought to life by hospitality duo Richard and Lindsey Johns.

Dishes include treacle cured Gleanarm salmon with apple, pomegranate, watermelon and chive oil dressing and homemade Cornish style pasty with honey roast carrot, greens and beef gravy.

The Hovingham ranks as number 41 on the list.

The Hare

Found in the village of Scawton, near Helmsley, The Hare describes itself as a ‘12 century inn but 21st century restaurant’.

The Hare is listed as number 84 on the list.

The Sandpiper Inn

The Sandpiper Inn offers a "unique dining experience in a traditional atmosphere", according to judges.

The Leyburn-based gastropub made the top 100 list - taking the last spot of the prestigious list.

Judges praised the inn for "high-quality produce such as braised Wensleydale beer, roasted chump of Dales lamb and steamed skrei cod".

What makes a Gastropub?





The awards website says: “Thirty to forty years ago, pub food was something of a rudimentary offer that usually involved a deep fat fryer and something that could be thrown together quickly and easily.

“Wet-led pubs dominated and the idea of going out for a fine-dining treat down at your local was unheard of.

“However, a quiet revolution was underway, and a few visionary entrepreneurs started a trend that has since exploded onto the pub scene and is now here to stay.

“Nowadays, the gastropub market is vibrant and booming, with top end chefs offering fine, Michelin-starred dining experiences in a pub environment, through to more traditional but high quality pub classics, all of which is represented in the Top 50 Gastropub’s list.”