Sue Gray’s report on which the Prime Minister’s future may depend is expected to be delivered later this week.
However, as Dame Cressida Dick confirmed the Met Police is investigating “a number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall in relation to potential coronavirus regulation breaches publication of Sue Gray’s reports could be delayed, according to the PA News Agency.
The PA reports: “If the police decide to investigate any allegations they consider to be a criminal offence, then Ms Gray’s own review could be paused.”
Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick confirmed the force was investigating allegations of coronavirus rule breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall.
She told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee: “We have a long-established and effective working relationship with the Cabinet Office, who have an investigative capability.
“As you well know they have been carrying out an investigation over the last few weeks.
“What I can tell you this morning is that as a result of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and, secondly, my officers’ own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.”
What are the allegations being investigated by Sue Gray?
Below is a list of events that have either been alleged or admitted to by the Government.
The terms of reference state that Ms Gray can choose to widen her investigation should further “credible allegations” surface, which could include Boris Johnson’s alleged birthday party.
- May 15 2020: Downing Street wine and cheese gathering in the garden May 20: “bring your own booze” garden party in No 10
- November 13: a leaving party for one of the PM’s senior aides
- November 13: a party in Mr and Mrs Johnson’s flat
- November 25: Treasury drinks
- November 27: A second No 10 staff leaving do
- December 10: Department for Education party
- December 14: Conservative HQ party featuring Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and staff
- December 15: Downing Street “virtual” quiz
- December 16: Department for Transport party
- December 17: Cabinet Office Christmas event
- December 18: Christmas party at Downing Street
- Run up to Christmas: Leaving do at No 10 for defence adviser Captain Steve Higham
- April 16, 2021: Leaving parties for former Downing Street director of communications James Slack and one of the PM’s personal photographers, the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.
- No 10 has said it wants the process finalised “as soon as possible” but that timings are not in its hands.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment