Sue Gray’s report on which the Prime Minister’s future may depend is expected to be delivered later this week.

However, as Dame Cressida Dick confirmed the Met Police is investigating “a number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall in relation to potential coronavirus regulation breaches publication of Sue Gray’s reports could be delayed, according to the PA News Agency.

The PA reports: “If the police decide to investigate any allegations they consider to be a criminal offence, then Ms Gray’s own review could be paused.”

Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick confirmed the force was investigating allegations of coronavirus rule breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall.

She told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee: “We have a long-established and effective working relationship with the Cabinet Office, who have an investigative capability.

“As you well know they have been carrying out an investigation over the last few weeks.

“What I can tell you this morning is that as a result of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and, secondly, my officers’ own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.”

What are the allegations being investigated by Sue Gray?





Below is a list of events that have either been alleged or admitted to by the Government.

The terms of reference state that Ms Gray can choose to widen her investigation should further “credible allegations” surface, which could include Boris Johnson’s alleged birthday party.