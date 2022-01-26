A POPULAR and much loved event is making a return after a forced hiatus of three years.

After three years without a physical event due to implications of COVID-19, Sci-Fi Scarborough is making a grand return.

They have recently announced the first guests for this year’s event which, as it has been for nine consecutive years, will be held at Scarborough Spa.

The recently announced guests are Mike Fielding, Julie Dawn Cole and Dean Andrews.

Mike Fielding is perhaps best known for his role in The Mighty Boosh as Naboo the Shaman and has featured in many more series’ on television.

He has also performed live on stage as part of various comedy tours, has DJ’d across the world and has supported Fat Boy Slim at Brighton Beach Boutique Festival.

Julie Dawn Cole portrayed Veruca Salt in the much-loved 1971 film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and went on to have the longest acting career of the children that starred in the film.

She became a therapist after retiring from acting and has said that she is nothing like the character she is so well known for.

Dean Andrews portrayed DS Ray Carling in the BBC drama series Life on Mars, a role that he continued in Ashes to Ashes, the sequel series, until 2010.

Since 2019 he has appeared on the soap opera Emmerdale portraying Will Taylor.

Co-organiser Steve Dickinson said: “At last we are back with a banger of a live event after holding two online Sci-Fi Scarborough’s for 2020 and 2021. We are hoping that 2022 is going to be a smash and the quality of our first three guests are a statement of intent, we always give 100% and try to bring you an event that you will want to attend.

“We are mixing it up with the layout this year too, keep your eyes peeled for future announcements. We would just like to thank everyone for their interest and support over the nine years we have been going, it’s greatly appreciated, we can’t wait to see everyone again in April at The Spa.”

The event is running on April 9 and April 10 and tickets can be purchased from the Scarborough Spa website here.

Alternatively tickets can be purchased in person with no booking fees from Mojos Music Cafe in Scarborough on Victoria Road.

The event will be filled with its usual blend of top guests from both film and television as well as a plethora of content and activities to keep those who go entertained.

Sci-Fi Scarborough will begin at 10am and will run until 5pm on both the Saturday and the Sunday that it is running.