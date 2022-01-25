Met Police is now investigating “a number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall in relation to potential coronavirus regulation breaches, Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said.

It comes as Boris Johnson is facing fresh allegations of breaking coronavirus rules after Downing Street admitted he had a birthday celebration inside No 10 during the first lockdown.

Downing Street conceded staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room following a meeting after it was alleged 30 people attended and shared cake despite social mixing indoors being banned.

ITV News reported the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, had organised the surprise get-together complete with a chorus of “happy birthday” on the afternoon of June 19 2020.

Interior designer Lulu Lytle admitted attending but insisted she was only present “briefly” while waiting to talk to Mr Johnson about the lavish refurbishments she was carrying out to the couple’s flat above No 11.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than 10 minutes.”

Met Police to investigate Downing Street parties

The Prime Minister has faced waves of public anger with each revelation and has faced calls to resign from within his own party.

Dame Cressida Dick said he criteria for investigating past breaches of COVID rules has been met thanks to information provided by the Cabinet Office.

Although not all parties will be investigated as she added he force has "assessed several other events that appear to have taken place" which did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation.

She told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee: “We have a long-established and effective working relationship with the Cabinet Office, who have an investigative capability.

“As you well know they have been carrying out an investigation over the last few weeks.

“What I can tell you this morning is that as a result of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and, secondly, my officers’ own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.”